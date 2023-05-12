FTSE 100 live: London index edges higher on Beazley bump and UK economy growth

FTSE 100 rose higher this morning despite sluggish GDP growth

FTSE 100 has zipped higher at the open this morning, pushed up by a strong update for Lloyds of London insurer Beazley and growth in the UK economy.

London’s flagship index rose around 0.4 per cent by 9:26am after ONS figures showed GDP edged 0.1 per cent higher in the three months to March.

FTSE 100 was buoyed by Beazley shares jumping beyond 4.8 per cent, after the City firm said it had seen “good headline growth” in line with expectations in the first quarter.

Shares in education publisher Pearson also rose up two per cent after a tricky week in which investors have taken fright over the impact of AI on the firm.

The firm recovered slightly today after its boss laid out plans of how it planned to utilise AI tools in recent days.

This comes after the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the 12th consecutive time on Thursday, and warned of a “significant” inflation risk.

Spring in its step

UK GDP figures showed the economy had squeezed out some growth in the first quarter despite a sluggish March. Analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said the signs of some growth had buoyed markets this morning.

“The FTSE seems to be signing off the week with a spring in its step, despite mixed economic messages,” said equity analyst Sophie Lund-Yates.

“The notion that the UK has eked out economic growth should bode well for businesses, while the continued trend of a tight labour market means people feel more financial secure, despite the erosion in spending power brought about from higher interest rates.”

She added that big names in London’s flagship index will all be benefiting from an expanding economy although the length of the rally “hinges on the trajectory for inflation and could be short lived.”

Shares in engineering giant Rolls Royce also rallied this morning after falling sharply yesterday following its AGM. The firm rose around 1.8 per cent in early trading.

Haleon was also among the front runners on the FTSE riser board as GSK offloaded some £804m worth of shares in the firm. The consumer healthcare group was trading up around 1.6 per cent.