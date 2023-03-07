FTSE 100 live: Interest rate jitters keep London index muted as house prices rebound

FTSE

London’s FTSE 100 was muted today as investors sweat over whether central banks globally will punish their economies by leaving interest rates higher for longer.

The capital’s premier index edged 0.06 per cent higher to 7,934.60 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, nudged up 0.05 per cent to 20,073.98 points.

Read more Jeremy Hunt is at sharp end of economic consensus on childcare revolution

Signals that central banks are likely to keep raising borrowing costs to tackle inflation have been popping up over the last month or so, reversing market hopes that the likes of the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England were nearing the end of their respective hiking campaigns.

“Nervousness that more punishing interest rate hikes are on the way, and monetary policy is set to stay tight for longer saw the S&P 500 erase most of Monday’s gains. Unsettled sentiment crept into trade in Asia, while the FTSE 100 opened lower before recovering a little, with this week’s more downbeat mood continuing,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at fund manager Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Higher interest rates tend to knock equities by making it more attractive to buy bonds and reducing the future value of companies’ future income.

FTSE 100 is up slightly over past week

Data from Britain’s largest mortgage lender Halifax today revealed house prices jumped 1.1 per cent over the last month, arresting a recent decline. However, rising prices is exactly the opposite of what the Bank wants, opening the door for more rate rises in the future.

Property search site and FTSE 100 firm Rightmove bumped nearly one per cent higher on the news.

Retailers also helped the premier index just about keep its head above water, with high street retailer JD Sports and Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group each trading near the top of the FTSE 100.

The pound weakened around 0.1 per cent against the US dollar.

Oil prices were flat.