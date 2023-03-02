FTSE 100 live: HSBC leads London index lower after MPs challenge shoddy saving rates

London’s FTSE 100 was roped into a European wide sell off today, dragged lower by Britain’s largest banks after policymakers slammed them today for not passing on interest rate rises to consumers in full.

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.16 per cent to 7,901.97 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, was broadly flat at 19,868.46 points.

MPs on the treasury select committee today criticised Britain’s largest lenders for pocketing profits made from the difference in what they charge borrowers and give savers.

HSBC led declines in the banking sector on the FTSE 100, shedding more than four per cent, while Barclays and Lloyds Bank were each trading toward the bottom of the capital’s top index.

Chair of the committee Harriett Baldwin said today: “It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that our biggest banks are taking advantage of their most loyal customers to increase profits and CEO pay. The most powerful tool consumers have is to take their money elsewhere. But the banks also have a responsibility here. They need to step up and offer our constituents reasonable savings rates.”

London shares were caught up in a downward shift across Europe.

FTSE 100 has whipsawed over past week

Germany’s Dax index, its FTSE 100 equivalent, edged lower, as did Paris’s Cac 40.

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, interactive investor says, “European markets have opened lower with the DAX in Germany leading the declines.”

Bookmaker and Paddy Power owner Flutter was the second worst performer today after it posted losses of more than £300m

Insurer Beazley slid more than six per cent and to the bottom of the index after it said today a bet on government bonds had soured.

The pound slid nearly 0.4 per cent against the US dollar after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent mixed signals yesterday about whether interest rates will rise for the eleventh time in a row on 23 March.

Oil climbed around 0.6 per cent.