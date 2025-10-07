FTSE 100 Live: Dealmaker confidence sinks, Halifax House Price Index

Last week, PM Keir Starmer appeared to leave Labour conference on a high — seeing off threats to his leadership and resetting relations with members. But back in London, things are not quite as rosy.

As we report today, UK dealmakers’ faith in the economy has slumped to its lowest in nine years with executives blaming a string of policy blunders and a sluggish deal environment for weighing on market activity.

Over half of Britain’s private equity and corporate finance bosses feel negative about the next 18-24 months, according to a fresh poll of the sector which also found 72 per cent of the buyout industry saying the government is “not doing a good job”.

The damning assessment of the UK’s political leadership was the weakest score recorded since the annual study by consultancy firm CIL began nine years ago.

Can next month’s Budget turn things around?

