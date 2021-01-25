FTSE 100 flat as ministers mull tougher border controls

The FTSE 100 was flat this morning as ministers mull placing tougher restrictions on people entering the UK from overseas in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

London’s leading index rose 0.2 per cent as markets opened, but quickly gave up the gains to stand 0.1 per cent down. The FTSE 250 of mid-caps was also down by the same amount.

This morning’s steady start comes after two cautious weeks on the capital’s markets, which traders abandoning the optimism with which they started the year on the back of more coronavirus restrictions.

Ministers will meet today to discuss whether to force incoming travellers to quarantine in hotels, which the Times reported Chancellor Rishi Sunak was now in favour of.

A decision on which measures are to be implemented is expected tomorrow.

British Airways owner IAG was the biggest faller, dropping 6.8 per cent on the back of the reports. Engine maker Rolls-Royce shed 5.8 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, Ryanair and Easyjet also fell by similar margins amid fears for the fate of the UK’s airlines among the endless lockdowns.

The subdued mood has been equally in evidence across the rest of Europe, with the continent’s main markets also treading water.

Today the German DAX opened up 0.5 per cent, while the French CAC was up 0.2 per cent at the bell.

In contrast to Europe, the performance of US markets has seen last year’s record rally run on and on despite the political upheaval.

This week, talks over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package are set to begin, with traders waiting to see whether he can get Congress to agree to the full amount.

Michael Hewson, head of markets at CMC Markets, said: “Rumblings are already being heard from both sides of the political aisle that could see the final amount cut by almost half to around $1trn, as some Republicans push back on certain aspects of the deal.”

But enthusiasm over the deal was enough to lift Asia’s markets back to record heights overnight.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to 726.46, within touching distance of last week’s record high of 727.31.

The benchmark is up nearly 9 per cent so far in January, on track for its fourth straight monthly rise.

Japan’s Nikkei rebounded from falls in early trading to be up 0.7 per cent, while the Hang Seng jumped 2.4 per cent.