FTSE 100 flatlines as investors mull dire company and GDP data

The FTSE 100 was flat in early trading as investors struggled to put yesterday’s sharp fall behind them and weighed up economic data and company results galore.

London’s premier stock index flatlined at around 5,988 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap stocks fell 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.2 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was flat and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.1 per cent.

In Asia overnight, China’s CSI 300 rose 0.8 per cent. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 2.8 per cent.

Gold continued to rise amid economic uncertainty. It was up 0.9 per cent in early trading at $1,975, pushing towards a fresh all-time high.

Stock markets have had a choppy month, pulled in different directions by countries reopening from coronavirus lockdown and terrible corporate earnings and economic data.

This morning, FTSE 100 stalwart Natwest’s shares slipped 0.4 per cent in early trading. That was after it swung to a loss in anticipation of loans turning bad due to the pandemic.

The lender, until recently known as RBS, put aside £2.9bn to cover loan losses. It was higher than analysts had been expecting.

FTSE 100 faces up to weak economic data

Investors were also confronted with dire economic data. The French economy contracted by a record 13.8 per cent in the second quarter. That was better than analysts had feared, however.

Spain’s second-quarter performance was worse than expected, however, with a record 18.5 per cent contraction.

Nonetheless, the FTSE 100 and other stock markets were looking to recover from their worst day in weeks yesterday.

Falls across the globe were driven by data that showed record contractions in the US and Germany. Weak company earnings also whacked sentiment.

After markets close the big tech companies flexed their muscles, however, with Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google delivering blockbuster financial results.

“The numbers confirm what investors had been thinking,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index. “Not only are these stocks weathering the coronavirus pandemic, they are positively thriving in it.”