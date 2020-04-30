FTSE 100 falters after return to bull market territory

The FTSE 100 opened flat this morning after moving back into bull territory yesterday amid renewed hopes that the end of the coronavirus crisis was in sight.

London’s blue-chip index initially rose as markets opened, before slipping to a fall of 0.2 per cent at 6,099 at 8.30am.

Read more: Global stocks jump on coronavirus drug hopes

It came after a dramatic surge yesterday, when the index surged past 6,000 points — a key milestone in its recovery from last month’s collapse.

Global stocks pushed higher yesterday despite the sharpest fall in US GDP since the financial crisis. The Nasdaq closed up 3.57 per cent, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 both rose more than two per cent.

European stocks also continued their climb this morning, with Germany’s Dax up just shy of one per cent.

French benchmark Cac 40 was also up a similar amount, despite new data revealing the country had officially fallen into a depression.

But the FTSE’s progress was hampered by several downbeat results from blue-chip companies.

Read more: Lloyds first quarter profit crashes 95 per cent on coronavirus

Lloyds Banking Group this morning revealed a 95 per cent plummet in first-quarter profit due to coronavirus, pushing its shares down more than four per cent.

Royal Dutch Shell was down more than 6.5 per cent after the oil major slashed its dividend following a sharp decline in earnings.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.