Lloyds first quarter profit crashes 95 per cent on coronavirus

Lloyds Banking Group posted a huge 95 per cent fall in profit for the first quarter of 2020 today as the coronavirus crisis took hold in the UK.

Profit before tax slumped to £74m from £1.6bn the previous year as Lloyds took a massive impairment charge of £1.43bn as it expects bad loans to mount up in a worsening British economy.

“Given the economic outlook we will inevitably be impacted both within the existing book and potentially in the new lending we are undertaking to support our customers,” Lloyds said.

The figures

Lloyds’ impairment charge of £1.43bn dragged profit down to just £74m for the first three months of 2020. Profit after tax also dropped, down 65 per cent year on year to £480m.

The bank’s return on tangible equity (RoTE, a measure of shareholder profit after interest and tax) more than halved to five per cent from 12.5 per cent the year before.

But the lender said its CET1 ratio – a core measure of liquidity – “remains strong” at 14.2 per cent.

Lloyds hailed a “solid” trading surplus of £1.99bn. That figure was down 19 per cent from the first three months of 2019 but up seven per cent since the fourth quarter.

Net income of £4bn represented an 11 per cent year-on-year decline and its net interest margin of 2.79 per cent was tighter than the 2.91 per cent Lloyds enjoyed a year ago.

Earnings per share dropped from 1.5p to 0.5p, while the bank has cancelled its dividend in line with peers over coronavirus.

What Lloyds said

Chief executive António Horta-Osório said:

The coronavirus pandemic presents an unprecedented social and economic challenge which is having a significant impact on people and businesses in the UK and around the world. The economic outlook is clearly challenging with the longer-term outcome dependent on the severity and length of the pandemic and the mitigating impact of government and other measures in the UK and across the world. Throughout this period of uncertainty we will continue to work closely with government, regulators and other authorities and use the strength of our balance sheet and business model to ensure that we play our part in supporting our customers and the UK economy. I would like to pay tribute to the exemplary dedication being shown by all our colleagues across the group providing vital banking services to those in need, but also in going above and beyond in countless and often unseen ways to support the most vulnerable.

