Lloyds profit beats forecasts on pandemic mortgage boom

Lloyds has posted a forecast-beating profit for the third quarter after lowering its provisions for expected bad loans and cashing in on booming demand for mortgages.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of £1bn for the three months to September, well ahead of the average of £588m forecast by analysts.

Britain’s biggest domestic lender booked new mortgage lending of £3.5bn during the period after receiving its biggest surge in quarterly home loan applications since 2008.

Lloyds set aside a further £30m pounds to cover expected loan defaults by customers – less than half the consensus forecast of £721m.

“Although our performance has clearly been impacted by the pandemic and the associated challenging economic environment, I am pleased that we are now seeing an encouraging business recovery,” said Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horto-Osario.

