FTSE 100 falls as UK GDP endures record slump in 2020

London’s FTSE 100 dipped by 0.2 per cent on Friday as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 per cent last year.

The figures reflect the damaging economic nature of national lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mining and financial stocks led the declines, as the FTSE 250 also dropped by 0.1 per cent.

Data on Friday also showed Britain’s GDP grew 1 per cent between October and December, avoiding heading back towards a recession at the end of the year.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was fashion house Burberry, which was up more than 3 per cent, followed by wealth manager St James’s Place, up 1.26 per cent.

J Sainsbury and AstraZeneca also rose 1.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.

Holiday company Jet2 fell 5.4 per cent as it raised £422m through a new share issue, equivalent to 20 per cent of its share capital before fundraising.

Anglo American was another of the morning’s worst performers, down by 3.1 per cent, closely followed by homeware company Kingfisher’s 2.7 per cent drop.

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian shares hovered just below a record high on Friday as mixed US economic data caused some investors to show restraint.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly.

Australian stocks lost 0.6 per cent.

