FTSE 100 falls as rising European Covid cases dampen expectations

London’s FTSE 100 dipped by 0.25 per cent on Thursday as mining stocks dragged down shares and rising European Covid cases spooked investors.

The blue-chip index was edged down with miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP some of the biggest fallers, while Cineworld dropped after posting an annual loss.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he remained confident that Britain’s economy was poised for a quick recovery as the country races ahead with its vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also dropped by 0.25 per cent, led by declines in financials stocks.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was Standard Chartered, who rose by more than three per cent, followed by airlines group IAG, up by 2.9 per cent.

Credit checkers Experian and Vodafone also rose 2.1 per cent and two per cent respectively.

Fashion house Burberry was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by more than 3.1 per cent, closely followed by British American Tobacco’s three per cent hit.

Meanwhile, mining firm Glencore and takeaway giant Just Eat both dipped by 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian bounced between gains and losses on Thursday as a sell-off in Chinese technology shares rattled some investors.

The dollar hit a fresh four month high as US stock futures rose 0.28 per cent, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures edged down 0.21 per cent.

Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan fell 0.07 per cent as the index moved closer to wiping out all the gains it has posted so far this year.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 2 per cent.

“We know that the economy is primed to begin to really accelerate in the second quarter,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

