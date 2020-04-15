FTSE 100 falls as fears over coronavirus crash grow

The FTSE 100 has fallen at the open as investors brace themselves for an extension of coronavirus lockdown measures and as warnings about the economy grow louder.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 per cent at 5,758 points shortly after the bell, having fallen yesterday while other indices rose.

Asian stocks ended lower after the International Monetary Fund warned coronavirus would send the world economy into a deep recession. The Fund said the “Great Shutdown” will rival the Great Depression.

More to follow.