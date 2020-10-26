The FTSE 100 fell at the open after European governments put tight restrictions in place to try to control the spread of coronavirus, moves which are set to hit economies hard.

Over the weekend, Italy brought in its strongest restrictions since the first wave of cases in May. Spain also toughened up its rules, and other European countries have put in place new restrictions over the past few weeks.

London’s blue-chip stock index fell 0.3 per cent to 5,845 points with investors worried about the hit to the economy. The FTSE 250, which is more domestically focused, fell 0.6 per cent.

Germany’s Dax tumbled 2.1 per cent, dragged down by software giant SAP which cut its sales outlook. The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 fell 0.8 per cent.

“Markets have moved into a holding pattern for the moment” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investors. “Another spike in Covid-19 cases both in the US and Europe has dented sentiment.”

“Despite some positive developments from the likes of Gilead and AstraZeneca on the search for a vaccine, the immediate damage is already being felt in the real economy.”

FTSE 100 oil firms slip as demand falls

The 3 November US presidential election is another uncertainty for markets. Expectations of a Democrat “clean sweep” – with the party taking both the presidency and Congress – have fallen recently, which investors think makes a very large stimulus package less likely.

Oil prices have slipped back on expectations of lower demand as new coronavirus restrictions are put in place.

The global benchmark Brent crude price was down 2.9 per cent to $40.50 this morning. That weighed on FTSE 100 oil firms BP and Shell.

Sterling slipped back 0.1 per cent to $1.303. Investors are in “wait-and-see mode” as talks over a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and EU resume.

Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note that a no-deal Brexit would result in a 1.1 per cent hit to UK GDP.