Coronavirus: UK economy's recovery stumbles as business growth slows

The UK’s economic recovery stumbled in October, according to a new survey, with services sector growth slowing considerably amid rising coronavirus cases and new government measures.

The IHS Markit/Cips preliminary purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of the private sector’s health, scored 52.9 in October, a sharp fall from September’s reading of 56.5.

A score above 50 indicates expansion. But the sharp slowdown in growth will worry policymakers given that more restrictions have been put in place since the survey of companies’ purchasing managers’ was taken.

