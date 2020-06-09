FTSE 100 dips as Johnson prepares to outline plan to ease lockdown

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning, dropping 0.69 per cent after the open. The index had been tipped to rise as the government prepares to further ease Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The blue-chip index was expected to open in the green after the UK reported its lowest tally of coronavirus deaths since lockdown began yesterday. London also reported no new Covid deaths.

British American Tobacco (BAT) helped drag the FTSE 100 lower, after the cigarette maker cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts in a trading update issued this morning.

BAT fell as much as 2.8 per cent after reporting that demand had been hit by prolonged lockdowns in South Africa and Mexico and weak sales in countries including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Housebuilder Bellway also weighed on the blue-chip index, falling over two per cent following its announcement that it had sold fewer homes between August and May.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped as much as 1.42 per cent in morning trading.

The FTSE 100’s European peers started the session in the green but quickly reversed those gains and slipped back into the red. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.52 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.35 per cent.

The losses in European indices come after a strong performance from US stocks overnight, with the S&P 500 ending Monday 1.2 per cent up to wipe out all losses for the year so far and the NASDAQ hitting a record high.

Asain stocks extended their gains for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday, as the lifting of lockdown of measures fueled investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan advanced for a ninth straight day for its longest winning streak since early 2018. The Shanghai Composite added 0.62 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.73 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 went against the upward trend, closing the session 0.38 per cent in the red.