London reports no new coronavirus deaths since early days of pandemic

London reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic yesterday, NHS England statistics show.

The capital reported no new deaths in a 24-hour period until 5pm on Sunday.

The city did see “a small number of people” die from Covid-19 over the weekend, but their deaths have not been officially registered yet, NHS England said.

There can be a time delay between deaths happening and them being officially counted. Instead their deaths will appear in the daily coronavirus fatality count in the coming days.

England counted another 59 coronavirus deaths on Monday to bring the total who have died in English hospitals to 27,490. Hospitals across London have counted 6,026 coronavirus deaths.

Barts NHS Trust, which runs five hospitals within the City of London and east London, has counted 606 Covid-19 deaths – the most in the capital.

Just behind Barts, the London North West University NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park, Ealing, Central Middlesex and St Mark’s Hospitals, has seen 605 deaths.

King’s has seen 500 deaths, Royal Free has counted 485, Imperial has reported 421 and Barking, Redbridge and Havering have counted 417 deaths.

The lack of official new deaths in London – which was one of the first and hardest hit cities by the pandemic – offers hope that the worst of the crisis is over.

However, London’s true coronavirus death toll is likely to be much higher than 6,026, when care home deaths, community deaths and undiagnosed Covid-19 cases are counted.

A NHS London spokeswoman said: “No Covid-19 related deaths in London hospitals are being reported for the 24 hour period to 5pm on Sunday.

“However we are aware that a small number of deaths occurred in this period, which will be announced in coming days.

“The trend is encouraging, but it remains vitally important that people stay alert and limit contact with others. Keep your distance if you go out and continue to wash your hands regularly. Please help to control the spread of the virus and save lives.”