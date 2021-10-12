FTSE 100 dips despite jobs market recovery

A resurgence in the UK jobs market back to pre-pandemic strength was not enough to lift London markets into positive territory this morning.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dipped 0.71 per cent to 7,096.23 points during the opening session.

The number of payrolled employees in Britain hit 29.2m in September this year, above its pre-pandemic level, highlighting the jobs market has repaired from the worst impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, vacancies reached 1.102m between July and September, the highest three-month total since the Office for National Statistics (ONS) started recording the data.

Swelling unfilled roles is spooking investors due to the spectre of stagflation is lingering on expectations firms may have to hike pay to fill jobs.

Soaring energy and commodity prices is increasing costs for firms across the board.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The energy crisis is showing no signs of abating, which means considerable cost pressures on companies, and consumers facing the prospect of having less money in their pocket to spend on products and services, thereby having a negative effect on the economy.”

Travel and industrial stocks led the FTSE 100 lower this morning. British Airways parent group IAG and aerospace engineer Rolls Royce were the two worst performers on the blue-chip index.

Miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell more than 2.20 per cent during the first couple hours of trading.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.35 per cent, also pulled down by travel stocks, with easyJet and Whizz Air sliding over 2.40 per cent.

London’s poor performance bled into the continent – Germany’s Dax 30 and the pan-European Stoxx 600 were down 0.64 per cent and 0.54 per cent respectively during the opening session.