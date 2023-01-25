FTSE 100 live: Tesco, Frasers and Easyjet lift London’s mood as retail and travel sectors shrug off recession fears

The capital's premier index rose 0.17 per cent to 7,770.72 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.66 per cent to 19,985.43 points

London’s FTSE 100 opened higher today, as stronger-than-expected retail earnings provided a balm against recession fears.

The capital’s premier index rose 0.17 per cent to 7,770.72 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.66 per cent to 19,985.43 points.

Retail and leisure stocks dominated the list of the day’s top risers, with Tesco up 1.07 per cent, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group jumping 0.79 per cent and B&Q owner Kingfisher climbing 0.53 per cent.

Pub chain and FTSE 250 listed J D Wetherspoon collapsed nearly four per cent despite a glowing set of results.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Tills were ringing over Christmas with sales in the last twelve weeks up 17.8 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.”

Despite concern over the country’s wider economic standing, the leisure sector also enjoyed strong results, with short haul airline Easyjet jumping 10.38 per cent on the FTSE 250.

The budge airline and package holiday firm said it was on course to return to profit, prompting investors to buy up tis stock.

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “More people are beginning to travel again, while the airline has reshaped its routes and proposition. Fuel costs continue to be a drag on easyJet and consumer confidence is a potential headwind, but the company is relatively well hedged and bookings are strong for the year ahead,”

Rival airline Wizz Air picked up gains in its slipstream, jumping around four per cent, while British Airways owner and FTSE 100 listed IAG advanced 1.37 per cent.

WTI Crude and Brent Crude are the biggest risers in oil today, up 0.47 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively.

The pound weakened just 0.073 per cent against the US dollar to trade at £1.231.