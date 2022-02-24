Fry’s Phoenix looks the Way to go in Kempton feature￼￼￼￼

Kevin Brogan takes off a valuable three pounds aboard Phoenix Way

WE MIGHT be less than three weeks away from the Cheltenham Festival, and although plenty of people’s attentions are already turning to those four days in March, there are still several good opportunities to top up the funds before we head to Prestbury Park.

Kempton on Saturday looks a good place to start, namely in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase (3.37pm) where a 14-strong field are set to go to post.

The sponsors have upped the prize money this year and that’s meant we’ve got a really nice line-up to dissect, however it’s pretty clear that almost all of these have realistic claims if on a going day.

Annsam was an impressive winner last time at Ascot and there’s every chance there is still more to come from Evan Williams’ contender.

He’s probably the right favourite at 5/1 with Fitzdares, but I’d prefer to back a couple against him starting with the horse who finished second to him at Ascot in PHOENIX WAY.

Harry Fry’s nine-year-old hasn’t been the easiest to train with this being just the 11th start of his career, which must have been frustrating for his connections given he’s a horse with plenty of ability.

That was evident in the aforementioned Ascot contest and even more so at the same track over a slightly shorter trip last time out.

He cruised into contention and looked to win with plenty in hand, so a six-pound rise looks more than manageable.

The form of that victory looks solid too as the runner-up, Fanion D’Estruval, was a more than respectable third in the Grade One Ascot Chase last weekend.

He’s well worth another go at this three-mile trip, especially on slightly better ground, and I think he’ll run really well at 10/1 under top three-pound claimer Kevin Brogan.

The other one to back is CAP DU NORD at 8/1, who has been given a massive chance by the handicapper.

He’s now four pounds lower than his last winning mark and six pounds lower than when chasing home Cheltenham Gold Cup dark horse Royale Pagaille over this course and distance in 2020, so he’s weighted to go really close here.

Christian Williams’ inmate didn’t run too badly when third at Doncaster last time – a performance he’s been dropped another two pounds for – and if the fire still burns, he’s got to be in the picture off a mark of 127.

Earlier on the card, there are two British horses trying to book their places for Cheltenham in SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE and KNIGHT SALUTE.

The former will likely go off pretty short at even-money with Fitzdares in the Sky Bet Dovecote (3.00pm), but he showed at Sandown last time he’s a very talented animal and I’d expect him to win this comfortably enough for Gary and Josh Moore.

If the vibes are to be believed, then Knight Salute might have a bit of a harder time in the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.50pm) as there’s been a lot of talk about Paul Nicholls’ Pleasant Man.

Pleasant Man was pretty talented on the Flat for Roger Charlton and even beat Triumph Hurdle contender Pied Piper on debut, but I’ve been really impressed by Knight Salute over hurdles so far and I expect Milton Harris’ four-year-old to make it five from five over timber at 9/4.

POINTERS

Knight Salute 1.50pm Kempton

Shallwehaveonemore 3.00pm Kempton

Phoenix Way e/w 3.37pm Kempton

Cap Du Nord e/w 3.37pm Kempton