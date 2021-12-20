Frost could not support Plan B restrictions, he says after quitting as Brexit minister

Lord Frost could not support the government’s Plan B policy, he said today, after quitting as Brexit minister over the weekend.

“I left the government, as I think is well known, because I couldn’t support certain policies, most recently on Covid restrictions and ‘plan B’,” said Frost.

“I don’t support coercive policies on Covid. The prime minister’s got some very difficult decisions to take and I’m sure he’ll be thinking very hard on them.

“If you’re a minister, you have to support collective responsibility, you have to support decisions of the government, and I couldn’t so that’s why I had to leave.”

Frost, who helped negotiate Britain’s departure from the European Union and resigned on Saturday evening, has been replaced by foreign secretary Liz Truss.

It comes as a major blow for Boris Johnson who has been subject to a string of allegations over breaches in lockdown measures – in addition to a landslide by-election loss in North Shropshire and a looming Tory rebellion.

Despite the allegations Johnson and his party’s have received over recent weeks, Frost said he was “absolutely confident this country has a great future under Boris Johnson’s leadership if we can get the policies right”.