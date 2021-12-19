Khan warns new covid restrictions ‘inevitable’ as public services near breaking point

Sadiq Khan warns more lockdown measures needed to prevent collapse of public services.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that without further Covid-19 restrictions public services could be pushed to breaking point.

In comments made on the Andrew Marr show today Mr Khan warned that the number of Omicron cases in London is surging with almost 30,000 new cases confirmed yesterday and 130,000 new Covid-19 cases reported this week. Less than 24 hours ago London’s mayor declared a “major incident” in the capital urging people to get boosted as staff absences in public services rise “by massive levels.”

When asked whether new restrictions will be needed Khan said it is “inevitable.”

“Over the last few days we have seen a major surge in Omicron,” Mr Khan warned. “If we don’t bring in new restrictions sooner rather than later you are going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing.”

The government is reportedly planning a two week circuit breaker lockdown which could begin between 27 to 30 of December. Khan urged the government to provide support for businesses in the Capital with new lockdown measures immanent.

Khan warned that London’s businesses have seen “bookings cancelled by more than 50 per cent, they’ve seen fewer people going to their businesses than in previous Decembers.

“Many of these businesses will go bust,” Mr Khan continued, pointing out that one in six Londoners’ jobs are in hospitality or culture putting the capital’s workforce and businesses in a “potentially existential” crisis once new measures are announced.

Read more: Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ in London as Omicron cases surge