From The Vine review is the cinematic holiday we all need

This remains an unpredictable time for the box office, with our collective trauma seeming to be reflected in the films we have made hits. Horrors like Candyman and A Quiet Place: Part II have thrived, while we’ve also lined up for some vicarious city destruction in Godzilla Vs Kong and Fast and Furious 9. Those seeking something a bit calmer are now in luck this with Canadian comedy From The Vine, which views things from a more sedate perspective.

Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix, The Sopranos) plays Marco, a Toronto business executive who surprises his wife (Wendy Crewson) and colleagues when he suddenly quits his job. Burned out, and craving the comfort of his youth, he travels to his family home in Italy to find it in a state of disrepair. Miles from home and fighting a language barrier, Marco resolves to restore the place to its former glory as a vineyard, convincing sceptical locals to help him in exchange for a share in his success. With a bemused wife and daughter not far behind, Marco must find a way to make his Italian dream a reality.

Free of any conflict beyond what is necessary, director Sean Cisterna’s film has done well internationally during these trying times, and it’s easy to see why. Viewers mourning their cancelled summer holiday can bask in the glorious shots of the Italian countryside, wander along idyllic old streets, and marvel at the wit of the locals as they deal with things in their own way. Accompanied by a gentle soundtrack, it’s easy to be lulled into a pleasant trance by a story where it’s clear nothing too stressful is on the horizon. Artistic chances are taken, with about a 50 per cent success rate – a recurring gag about Canadians being treated like Americans is clever, but scenes such as Marco being mocked by talking vines could have been executed with more subtlety.

Pantoliano has taken on a number of roles in his near five decades on screen, but it’s likely you know him for more villainous, abrasive characters than Marco. Here, he’s endearingly determined, making sense of the past in order to try for a better future. It’s mostly his show, working with a largely Italian cast in scenes where two languages are spoken – Pantoliano speaking English, before being replied to in Italian, with both parties understanding each other. It’s an inventive approach that retains Marco’s outsider status while still fostering bonds with characters like local policeman Luca (Marco Leonardi), who ironically becomes his partner in crime.

While it brushes past weightier issues like environmental preservation and the future of rural communities, From The Vine is first and foremost a cinematic holiday. The chance to look at lovely scenery without the need for a PCR Test is enough to forgive the thin plot, making for a blissfully uncomplicated comedy.

From The Vine will be available in UK Cinemas from 10th September & on Digital Download from 13th September