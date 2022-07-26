From Premier Inn to Premier League: Outgoing Whitbread boss Alison Brittain is new football chair

Alison Brittain

The Premier League has announce its new chair as the outgoing CEO of Premier Inn-owner Whitbread, Alison Brittain.

The businesswoman was voted for “unanimously” by the football organisation board’s nomination’s committee as the successor to outgoing chair Gary Hoffman. She will take over from interim leader, Peter McCormick, in early 2023.

Brittain, who announced her departure as CEO of hospitality giant Whitbread, had a long career in financial services including with Barclacys, Santander and Lloyds.

Read more Great Britain and Northern Ireland in strong showing but no gold rush

During her time at Whitbread, she she sold off Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola and expanded the Premier Inn to become an international brand.

Alison said: “I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League.”

“It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.”

Read more High street moves: Whitbread boss Alison Brittain set to join Dunelm board

A spokesperson for the Premier League board’s nominations committee praised her as a “first-class business leader with exceptional regulatory and governmental experience”.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said she “had a positive impact on every organisation she has been a part of” and “has a tremendous track record in business”..

“She also has a keen interest in the game and how it can develop further and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

Alison will Chair a Premier League Board comprising former senior media executive Mai Fyfield, technology venture capitalist Dharmash Mistry and chief executive Richard Masters.