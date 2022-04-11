Whitbread boss gives up £729k bonus after Premier Inn owner faces furlough criticism

The outgoing chief of Premier Inn has relinquished a £729,000 bonus after a row over furlough cash.

The Times reported that Whitbread’s chief executive Alison Brittain gave up the deferred bonus after the FTSE 100 firm was criticised for taking £370m in furlough cash and rates relief which it has not repaid.

Brittain, the chief executive would have received the bonus in the summer, which would have been paid alongside an annual salary of £895,000.

It was reported that the boss concluded it would not be appropriate to take the bonus after such a significant amount of taxpayer funds.