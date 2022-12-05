Premier Inn owner Whitbread’s new CEO will join from Domino’s in January

Dominic Paul

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has announced its new CEO Dominic Paul will join in January.

Paul, who has been chief executive at Domino’s Pizza for almost three years, will join its Board on 17 January, taking over from outgoing chief executive Alison Brittain.

It was announced in June he would be the next head of Whitbread, after having stints at major brands including Domino’s and Costa Coffee.

Brittain left the company, swapping Premier Inn for Premier League, becoming the football body’s new chair.

She will remain on its board until March to ensure a smooth transition.

In October, Whitbread posted better than expected results with £307.4m profit before tax – as it warned of the impact of inflation on its business in the near future.

More to follow