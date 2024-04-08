From 90s chatrooms to AI algorithms, has the internet lost its fun?

Apple iMac 1998

Algorithms and clickbait are stripping the internet of the adventurous spirit it was built on, but we can bring it back, writes Kyle Duckitt

I’m old enough to remember the excitement and anticipation that came with starting up your internet modem. The series of beeps, squeaks, and static-filled whistles – to me, it sounded like a robot struggling to communicate with alien technology. That sound will forever make me think of those early days of the internet: the weird websites, the clunky chat rooms, the thrill of finding something totally random and unexpected. There was a sense that if it was possible to explore all this right from your house, then anything was possible. Lately, though, it really feels like some of that magic is gone. I’ve found myself wondering, is the internet still fun?

We live in a world where a few massive tech giants, backed by super-powered algorithms, have created dopamine-dosing ecosystems designed to keep us glued to our screens. Our feeds are curated with strangely subtle precision, reinforcing our existing beliefs through what and who we see. While ‘interest’ and comfort are often stated as the goals, the costs can’t be ignored. We’ve lost the serendipity of the early internet, the excitement of an alternative perspective. As our online world narrows, so does the likelihood of stumbling on something surprising and delightful – not exactly the digital adventure of my youth.

It’s not just for us that things have changed. For brands online, there’s a constant tension between creating truly engaging and thought-provoking content, and resorting to outrage or controversy to achieve those precious impressions and reach. The latter is, of course, particularly effective at capturing eyeballs, but it also ends up eroding trust and contributing to the toxic online atmosphere that makes the internet a much less enjoyable place for everyone.

I recognize that some of my current frustrations might be nostalgia in disguise, with a wilful forgetting of the slow loading times. But it still feels like something is missing. With algorithms silently but powerfully guiding our every click, we’ve lost a bit of that spontaneous, anything-can-happen feeling.

But hope is not lost. We don’t have to settle for this. If you seek them out, you can still find those corners of the web where creativity and genuine connections thrive. Exploring niche communities on platforms like Reddit or Discord, with subreddits and dedicated servers for everything from mushroom foraging to retro video game restoration, has shown me there are still vibrant spaces that can spark the same sense of joyful discovery that defined the early internet.

Brands too have the opportunity to tap into these worlds or help create spaces where discovery and exploration are not only encouraged but designed. Tap into the nostalgia of the early internet, and don’t get caught up in trying to make the next viral piece of content or comment to create the next “brandter” moment (FYI, this absolutely annoying trend of brands talking to brands while thinking consumers actually care, needs to stop).

We should also remember that these big shifts in internet culture – our concerns about privacy, our dislike of how much power a few companies have – actually mirror what’s happening in the wider world. It’s normal to want some say in what our online lives look like. That desire for transparency and control can improve the digital space for everyone.

Here’s the thing: as users, we can reclaim a slice of fun. Be picky about what you follow. Find those uplifting or entertaining corners. Put away the phone and take a break from doomscrolling. Our ability to disconnect for a while could be just as important for enjoying the internet as being plugged in.

For brands, we don’t have to simply accept that this is how the internet works now. We may not get back the internet of 1999, but we can focus on creating real connections. While other brands might chase the latest trends, you can buck the rules and make fun, discovery and exploration a core part of how you show up in the world. You have a pivotal role to play in helping create the joyful, weird and surprising side of the internet again.