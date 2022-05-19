French citizenship confirmed: Boris Johnson’s father Stanley becomes EU national while UK faces Brussels head on over Brexit

Stanley Johnson has reportedly becoming a French citizen

European media are reporting that Stanley Johnson, the father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has obtained French citizenship.

Johnson Sr was given a French/EU passport after he applied for citizenship in January 2021.

According to various media across the continent, including the Italian newspaper La Stampa, the procedure to obtain French citizenship has ended and Stanley Johnson has been confirmed as an EU national.

Johnson Sr, who worked for the European project in Brussels in the past, reportedly said: “I will always be European.”

Remarkable timing

The timing is remarkable as Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that his Government intends to introduce legislation “in the coming weeks to make changes in the [Northern Ireland] protocol”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the Commons two days ago: “As the Prime Minister said, our shared objective has to be to find a solution that commands the broadest possible cross-community support for years to come and protect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions.

The Bill will include “new measures” to protect the EU single market, including “robust penalties” for those who seek to “abuse the new system”, Truss said.

She told the Commons: “The Bill will provide the Government with the ability to decide on tax and spend policies across the whole of the United Kingdom.

“It will address issues related to governance bringing the protocol in line with international laws.