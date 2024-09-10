Frankie Lor’s Less can prove to be More under Atzeni

Andrea Atzeni partners the Frankie Lor-trained Less Is More at Happy Valley

IT ALWAYS pays to follow trainers who have their stable raring to go and start the season brightly in Hong Kong.

Trainer David Hayes made no secret he had the majority of his gallopers in mint condition and was subsequently proved correct with an opening day double, including potential superstar Ka Ying Rising.

Many of his stable supporters will be looking for further gains at the Valley, including Sight Happy, who will be expected to finally confirm his tall reputation in the first division of the Shek O Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

Stable companion and old campaigner Red Majesty is another who will be popular in the Community Chest Cup (2.45pm) over the extended mile, already looking in tip-top condition and having Zac Purton in the saddle.

Mark Newnham’s stable is also worth keeping a watchful eye on, having started the season on a winning note.

He sends a small but select team to the city track including Right Honourable, whose body weight is similar to last season’s winning form, and he looks ready to run well in the Stanley Handicap (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

The tricky Kiu Tsui Handicap (2.10pm) over five furlongs is a tough race to call, with the majority of contenders having raced against one another on numerous occasions and it looks to be a case of whose turn is it to win this time.

Take a chance with lightly-raced and well-drawn LESS IS MORE who has plenty of ability judged on form and has trialled well at the track in the past.

He should prove much better than his present handicap mark and is capable of gaining his first win.

POINTERS

Less Is More 2.10pm Happy Valley