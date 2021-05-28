Franco Manco owner Fulham Shore sees post-restrictions revenues soar 103 per cent

The company behind Franco Manca saw its group revenues soar 103 per cent in its first full week of dining with minimal restrictions, it said in a statement today.

While loyalty scheme user numbers have doubled since the beginning of the first lockdown, to over 220,000 – the Fulham Shore group, which also owns The Real Greek, enjoyed a 92 per cent surge compared to the same week in 2019.

Shares jumped 1.59 per cent in this morning’s London trading, sitting at 16p per share.

The group has also branched out into London’s High Holborn, opening a new Franco Manca since restrictions eased. Another Franco Manca is set to be opened in Glasgow next week.

With indoor dining back up and running from 17 May, Fulham Shore has opened 71 out of its 73 restaurants, 53 of 54 Franco Manca sites and 18 of 19 The Real Greek restaurants.

With several new brick and mortar purchases through lockdown, the group is set to continue seeking new properties to develop across the UK – and has a number of sites that are currently in legal negotiations.

