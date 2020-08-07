France could be added to quarantine list as Sunak warns of travel 'disruption'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned there is “always a risk of disruption to travel plans” as speculation that France could be added to the quarantine list grows.

The number of Covid-19 infections in France has increased by more than 1,600 for a second consecutive day, returning to levels not seen since May.

It comes just a day after the UK added Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas to its quarantine list.

Those arriving in the UK from countries on the quarantine list are required to self-isolate for 14 days on their arrival.

When asked what holidaymakers in France or preparing to visit the country should do, Sunak told Sky News it was a “tricky situation”.

“What I can say to people is we’re in the midst of a global pandemic and that means there is always the risk of disruption to travel plans and people need to bear that in mind,” he said.

“It’s the right thing for us to do to keep everything under review on a constant basis, talking with our scientists and medical advisers.

“And if we need to take action as you’ve seen overnight, we will of course not hesitate to do that and we’re doing that to protect people’s health.

“In the meantime people should look at the guidance and take everything into account and make a decision they think is best.”

France’s health authority said the number of coronavirus cases rose by 33 per cent in the week ending August 6.

It reported an increase in infection rates among all age groups, but 20 to 30-year-olds in particular.