Foxconn boosts efforts to lure in staff as iPhone supply concerns mount￼

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 28: A customer shops Apple products on November 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Apple is currently facing shortages in iPhone supplies due to COVID-19 restrictions in China and unrest at one of Apple’s major Chinese suppliers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Apple’s iPhone supplier Foxconn has boosted efforts to lure new employees as unrest continues in the crucial Zhengzhou region.

Foxconn is now offering a 1000 yuan award (£117) to any employee that successfully refers a friend or family member to work at the plant.

This new employee will need to work at the company for more than 15 days for the referee to get a pay out, the BBC reported.

Foxconn were not immediately available to comment.

It comes after protests erupted last week across the world’s biggest iPhone factory, with videos circulating on social media of workers clashing with security over strict lockdown measures in the region and overdue pay.

Foxconn later apologised for a “technical error” in its payment system, adding that “actual pay” was guaranteed for staff.

It is estimated that around 200,000 people work at the Zhengzhou plant, with the region producing around four in five of its latest-generation handsets for Apple.

Morgan Stanley predicted earlier this month that the iPhone Pro model shortfall could hit as high as six million this year, even before the unrest broke out in the region.

An insider told Bloomberg this week that Apple and Foxconn expect to make up for these losses as they head into the new year.

Apple’s share price continues to tumble as uncertainty batters the key Christmas period.