Fox tries to trademark "OK, Boomer" for a new television show

Fox has become the latest firm to attempt to trademark the phrase “OK, Boomer”, a way of mocking older generations for being out of touch.

The US network filed an application for its use for a television show on 11 November, which was shared on Twitter by American trademark attorney Joshua Gerben.

Fox is not the only company to make such a move. A few days afterwards US writer and producer Bill Grundfest made a similar application in his own name.

In addition, a New Yorker by the name of Kevin Yen and a Pittsburgh-based company also made applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a clothing line and a sticker brand respectively.

Mr Gerber told CNN news that the USPTO would probably not grant any of the applications because “OK Boomer” has become such a “widely used message”.

“A trademark registration will not issue in a phrase that is commonly used to convey a social or political message,” he explained.

“This is because such a ‘viral’ phrase is incapable of identifying the source of a product or service — which is what trademarks must do to be capable of registration.”

The phrase shot to prominence earlier this month when a 25-year old politician from New Zealand used it to silence an older member of parliament who was heckling her as she spoke on the country’s zero carbon bill.

Chlöe Swarbrick’s response to the man, who had taken aim at her age, was preserved for posterity and quickly went viral on Twitter:

I’m a “boomer” as well😉… but one who fully agrees with Chloë Swarbrick! There is no time to waste, we do not have a Planet B. https://t.co/t78BTfSWPT — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 8, 2019

Fox Media has not yet responded to requests for comment.

