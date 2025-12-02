Fortune to turn A New Page with Purton up

Zac Purton has ridden 42 winners in Hong Kong this season.

RACING in Hong Kong returns to Happy Valley for its regular midweek slot on Wednesday, with an eight-race programme starting at 11.10am on the infamous C+3 track.

It is always worth mentioning that the C+3 track is extremely tight for a dozen galloping horses, measuring less than the length of a cricket wicket (22 yards) in width.

A low draw and racing up with the speed from the off have been a recipe for success in the past and it is a factor worth bearing in mind when looking for those all-important winners.

The stars seem to have aligned perfectly for ETERNAL FORTUNE from the in-form Danny Shum stable, who takes his chance in the Plover Cove Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs.

This city track specialist, and former three-time winner for Nigel Tinkler in the UK, has gone close on numerous occasions over the course and distance in the past but now is presented with a gilt-edged opportunity from an inside draw in stall one.

Well known for his swift exits from the gate, he is mapped for a rails-hugging journey throughout the contest, chasing probable leaders Parents’ Love and Wonderstar, before going for glory down the home straight.

The icing on the cake has to be Zac Purton teaming up with his old ally Danny Shum. Once upon a time Shum and Purton were inseparable, combining with a host of winners, including when winning the 2012 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot with Little Bridge.

Those days may have gone, but they still have an impressive 50-percent win strike-rate this season with four wins from eight rides and are capable of adding another one to that tally.

The Shum stable are riding the crest of the wave at present, with a handful of winners in the past fortnight, and are surely looking forward to saddling champion Romantic Warrior in the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Cup a week on Sunday.

Read more Von Baer ready to lead Dash for Gold

Jockey James McDonald, the regular partner of Romantic Warrior, has a close association with the Shum stable and has been booked to ride WROTE A NEW PAGE again in the High Island Handicap (2.50pm) over nine furlongs.

The partnership was found wanting at a critical stage when the sprint for home developed down the home straight over the course and distance last month, but they were still only beaten half-a-length back in sixth in a blanket finish.

Cheekpieces are equipped for the first time to sharpen him up, and crucially a favourable draw this time around should allow him to sit closer to the pace from the off.

The opposition is strong with old favourite Joy Of Spring returning after a break and his recent trial looking encouraging, Fallon racing over his favourite distance and Liveandletlive likely to get an easy lead to dictate the pace.

Shum and McDonald, however, will be desperate to get on the scoresheet before the big race next weekend and will likely be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Eternal Fortune 2.15pm Happy Valley

Wrote A New Page 2.50pm Happy Valley