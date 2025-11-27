Formula 1: Drive to Survive maker rakes in millions

Drive To Survive follows F1 drivers such as Lando Norris. Credit - Getty

Turnover at the maker of hit Netflix Formula 1 documentary series Drive to Survive surged by almost 70 per cent during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

Box To Box Films has reported a turnover of £73.1m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

The total is up significantly from the £43.9m it achieved in the prior year.

The Drive to Survive maker’s pre-tax loss also declined from £4.7m to £975,514 over the same period.

Box To Box Films fell into the red in the year to 31 March, 2024, despite its turnover jumping by almost 180 per cent.

Drive to Survive maker creates 90 jobs

The business was founded by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin and is headquartered in London.

As well as Drive To Survive, the firm has made Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen, Full Swing, Six Nations: Full Contact and Tour de France: Unchained.

Drive To Survive first aired in 2019 and its latest series is due to be released in the New Year.

Gay-Rees won an Oscar in 2016 for a documentary on the late singer Amy Winehouse and produced a film about the life of former F1 driver Ayrton Senna.

His co-founder is also known for a documentary on Diego Maradona.

Towards the start of 2024, Box to Box Films secured an investment of £30m from global sports and entertainment investment company Bruin Capital to help fund its future expansion.

As well as its London head office, Box to Box Films has bases in Los Angeles and France.

During its latest financial year, the average number of people employed by the Drive To Survive maker jumped from 180 to 270.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The commercial environment in which the group operates remains competitive, but the directors believe that the group’s unique position of creating high-end unscripted sports series and feature documentaries will enable it to maintain its current position in the future, using the format to grow into other areas.

“The group has diversified its portfolio including into the branded content market and is an area in which it sees potential growth in coming years.”

Box To Box Films said its turnover had increased by 67 per cent in the year mainly because of a rise in the number of productions, expanding into new markets and acquisitions.