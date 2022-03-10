Former Radio 1 DJ Mark Page gets 12 years in prison following ‘grotesque sexual abuse’ of children

Former Radio 1 DJ Mark Page has been jailed for 12 years after arranging to have sex with vulnerable children in the Philippines.

Page was convicted of four counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence between 2016 and 2019. Two of his charges related to contact he had via webcam from his home, while two happened during trips to the Philippines.

The judge, Paul Watson QC, told the 63-year-old father of three: “You took advantage of the poverty and deprivation in an under-developed country in which children are routinely forced, through economic and social deprivation, into acts of prostitution.”

“Your sole purpose was to engage children, as young as 12, in vile sexual activity to satisfy your perverted appetites.

“It did not matter to you that you were robbing them of the innocence of their childhoods, it did not matter to you what long-term trauma and emotional damage you were leading them to.

“You obviously delighted in their humiliation and the satisfaction of your own corrupt sexual desires.

“This was, in my view, the very embodiment of depravity.”

Page, who is originally from Teesside, is best known for his work at the BBC radio station back in the 1980s.

He was also at regular announced at Middlesbrough FC games for 20 years.