BBC sells iconic Maida Vale Studios to Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer

The BBC has sold its iconic Maida Vale Studios to a partnership of film producers and composer Hans Zimmer for an undisclosed sum.

Once echoing with the sounds of music legends like The Beatles, David Bowie and Dusty Springfield, the recording hub has been sold to a partnership between film producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, along with Hans Zimmer and film producer Steven Kofsky.

Although they now hold the keys to the studios – bought by the BBC in 1933 – the new owners are keen to ensure that its legacy remains intact.

A multi-million pound refurbishment plan will maintain the building’s original façade and preserve its ethos.

Through the purchase, Zimmer said he wishes to “make Maida Vale Studios a place that inspires, teaches, technologically serves the arts and humanity, and gives the next generation the same opportunities I was given: to create and to never give up.”

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, co-chairs of Working Title, which has produced beloved classics such as Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually, said Maida Vale Studios has been “synonymous with artistic excellence for generations”.

“Collectively we are determined to continue the BBC’s legacy at Maida Vale by attracting global talent to the UK,” they added.

“Through our redevelopment plans we will future proof the historic site, continuing its presence in the local community with a new education facility, whilst creating a world class studio space for the next generation of composers, producers, editors and engineers,” they said.

In 2018, the BBC revealed plans to move its music studios to a new recording studio in East Bank, a new ‘cultural quarter’ within East London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The venture, slated for late 2025, will open its doors to ensembles, musical artists and the general public.

BBC music director Lorna Clarke said Maida Vale has “played such an important part in the BBC’s history”.

“We look forward to being able to continue to deliver world-class music to BBC audiences with our new tailor-made BBC Music Studios in the wonderfully rich cultural district of London’s East Bank,” Clarke added.