Heart Radio trumps Radio 1 by 2m listens

Heart – the UK’s biggest commercial radio brand – celebrates its highest ever listening figures, for the second consecutive quarter with 10.3m listeners now tuning in each week – over 2m more listeners than Radio 1.

The UK’s biggest commercial radio brand continues to grow in reach, hours and share, and welcomes nearly a quarter of a million new listeners as the nation tuned in for a festive feel good fix in the run up to Christmas.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda continues its reign as the UK’s biggest commercial radio show and commercial breakfast show with a massive 3.9m listeners tuning in every week.

Radio X smashes through the 2m mark for the first time ever, adding 166,000 new listeners and growing in reach, hours and share. The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X sets a new audience record, with Chris growing his audience at Breakfast by a massive 93,000 new listeners in the past three months alone, now reaching 1.2m listeners, and extending his lead over Virgin Radio at Breakfast.

The news also marks the fact that Global also has the top 3 commercial radio brands in the UK – Heart, Capital and Smooth – and the top two commercial breakfast shows in the UK – Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden (3.9m)and Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp (2.6m).

Capital remains the UK’s no.1 hit music brand with 7.6m weekly listeners across the UK, extending its reach over the Kiss brand nationally with over 3m more listeners tuning in every week. Capital Dance, which launched in October 2020 with dance music legend MistaJam at the helm, has more than doubled its audience in the past three months alone, now reaching 592,000 listeners each week.

In London, Capital remains the No.1 hit music station with 1.7m weekly listeners, ahead of both Radio 1 and Kiss in the nation’s capital.

UK’s biggest commercial radio company Global celebrates its best-ever audience results, growing its audience to a record-breaking 25.8m weekly listeners and its share to 24 per cent.

LBC’s uninterrupted growth continues as the UK’s number one commercial talk brand breaks its eighth consecutive RAJAR record, with a new audience high of 3.2m weekly listeners. LBC, which sees Andrew Marr join later this year, celebrates the highest reach in its 49-year history, welcoming 151,000 new listeners in the past three months alone.