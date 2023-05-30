Former Pru CEO and board veteran Jonathan Bloomer to become chair of Hiscox

Picture: DWF

Jonathan Bloomer, the current chair of Morgan Stanley International and law firm DWF, will add the top boardroom chair at Hiscox to his portfolio next month.

Hiscox, the Bermuda-headquartered insurance giant, announced Bloomer’s appointment as chair designate this morning.

He will replace Robert Childs, who will retire over the summer.

Bloomer was a partner at Arthur Anderson before joining the Prudential, initially as CFO in 1995 before leading the firm for five years as CEO from 2000.

Since then he has served on a number of high-profile boards.

Colin Keogh, Hiscox Senior Independent Director, said: “After an extensive search I am delighted to have led the process that resulted in the Nominations and Governance Committee selecting Jonathan as the Board’s next Chair. We will benefit from his experience and leadership and we are all very much looking forward to working with him.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Rob once again for the immense contributions he has made during his long and distinguished career, not only to Hiscox but to the wider industry. He has navigated many insurance cycles, mentored many underwriters and leaves a legacy of integrity and strong results. We wish him all the best for the future.”