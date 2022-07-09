Former minister Steve Baker says Sunak in ‘unfortunate bind’ as he backs Braverman’s leadership bid

Sunak’s right now is the most famous name in the tory leadership race.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Former minister Steve Baker has said Rishi Sunak is in a “unfortunate bind” as he backed Attorney General Suella Braverman’s Tory leadership bid.

“Because Rishi’s record is of saying he wants low taxes, but then putting them up, he’s now got to double down on that record during this campaign,” Baker told BBC Breakfast today. “And that leaves him in a very unfortunate bind.”

The former Chancellor announced his bid to the top job yesterday afternoon, tweeting: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi



Right now, Sunak’s is the most famous name in the race, as former health secretary Sajid Javid as well as current defence and foreign secretaries Ben Wallace and Lizz Truss are yet to throw their hat in the ring.

Other bids include that of former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman.

Braverman – who has promised “rapid and large tax cuts” to ease rocketing inflation, rates – was accused of not speaking sooner against Boris Johnson.

“Suella is Attorney General, has been in the Cabinet. You would expect a Cabinet minister to back the Prime Minister, it’s a decision that they have to take under collective responsibility, or resign,” Baker said.

“I think it’s important people understand that collective responsibility is part of what keeps our government stable.”

Despite initially considering to run for party leader, Baker took himself out of the race.