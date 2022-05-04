Former Downing Street comms chief Allegra Stratton set to join Bloomberg

(Photo by Adrian Dennis – Pool/Getty Images)

Former Downing Street communications chief Allegra Stratton will be joining Bloomberg News following her explosive resignation from the government position last year.

It is understood that the role at Bloomberg will focus on circulating a daily newsletter and covering political news, according to tweets from a Times Radio producer.

Stratton quit her Downing Street post after she was caught on camera joking about an illegal Number 10 party in 2020.

A tearful Stratton, who also worked for Cop26 president Alok Sharma, said she would “regret the remarks for the rest of my days”.

Speaking outside her house in December, Stratton stated: “My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey”.

“That was never my intention, I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and my profound apologies to all of you at home for them.

“Working in government is an immense privilege. I tried to do right by you all, to behave with civility and decency and act to the high standards you rightly expect of Number 10.”

Stratton was previously a journalist at ITV News, the BBC and The Guardian, and is married to the political editor of The Spectator, James Forsyth.

Bloomberg has also recently hired Alex Wickham from POLITICO and has been bulking out its news team.