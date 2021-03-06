Downing Street spends millions on new broadcast room

Downing Street has spent more than £2.6m on fitting out a new meeting room, following plans to have America-style daily press conferences.

The Cabinet Office told the BBC the multi-million-pound spending was “in the public interest” and will “increase public accountability and transparency”.

Number 10 plans to start televised daily press conferences similar to those held in the United States, to be fronted by spokeswoman Allegra Stratton.

Labour said the move reflected “Boris Johnson’s warped priorities”.

The government said the money had been spent to allow various news organisations to broadcast from Number 10.

“This will necessarily require one-off capital works, including audio-visual equipment, internet infrastructure, electrical works and lighting,” a spokesperson said.

They added that “spending on maintenance and technical facilities reflects that 9 Downing Street is a Grade I listed building.”