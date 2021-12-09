Three government parties to be investigated by top civil servant as fresh details emerge

A top government advisor will lead an investigation into three alleged government parties which took place between November and December last year (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Three government parties which allegedly took place last year when London was under lockdown restrictions will be investigated by a top civil servant.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will lead the investigation into whether a Christmas party took place at Number 10 Downing Street on 18 December 2020r after a leaked video showed the Prime Minister’s top advisors joking about an unlawful festive gathering. It comes as fresh details about the staff Christmas party emerged this evening revealing that Johnson’s top communications adviser may have given a speech to an audience of up to 50.

In the House of Commons today, Paymaster General Michael Ellis told MPs that an investigation would also probe reports of a party in Downing Street on 27 November and a gathering at the education department on 10 December, both of which could have breached lockdown rules. Any criminality uncovered by the investigation will be reported to police, said Ellis.

Further details of last year’s festivities have emerged with a source telling ITV News that on the 18 December Jack Doyle, Johnson’s most senior communications adviser, made a thank you speech to an audience of up to 50 people and handed out joke awards to staff at the alleged party.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police said they would not investigate allegations that a Christmas party was held at Downing Street because of a lack of evidence and it is not their policy to probe restriction breaches retrospectively.

In a statement, the force said: “The Metropolitan Police Service has received a significant amount of correspondence relating to allegations reported in the media that the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations were breached at gatherings at No 10 Downing Street in November and December 2020.

The Met added that it has “had discussions with the Cabinet Office in relation to the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary,” with regards to the alleged government parties. “If any evidence is found as a result of that investigation, it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”

Yesterday, Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton resigned from government after a leaked video showed her answering mock questions about a party held at Downing Street whilst she joked with other senior aides.

Read more: Allegra Stratton quits government after joking about illegal Number 10 party