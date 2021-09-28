Former Domino's delivery driver charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was attacked on her way to meet a friend.

Koci Selamaj of Terminus Road, Eastbourne was charged yesterday and will today appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, the police have confirmed.

Ms Nessa’s body was found in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, a short walk from her home, on Saturday 18 September. The night before she set out to meet a friend at The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village, but never arrived.

Selamaj previously worked as a Domino’s delivery driver, but left the chain in May The Sun first reported. He was arrested in Eastbourne, East Sussex in the early hours of Sunday, before being taken into police custody.

In a statement, Lisa Ramsarran, from the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that the CPS had “authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge Koci Selamaj, 36, with one count of murder.”

“The CPS London Homicide Unit authorised the charge following a review of a file of evidence received from the Metropolitan Police Service,” she continued.

Sabina Nessa’s death has prompted questions regarding women’s safety on London’s streets (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

A vigil for Nessa was held on Friday and attended by 500 people including her sister Jebina Yasmin Islam who said she had “lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early.”

Islam said her family’s world had been “shattered.”

“We are simply lost for words,” she added, saying “no family should go through what we are going through.”

The Duchess of Cambridge and government ministers have offered their condolences to Nessa’s family and friends, she has also received an outpouring of tributes online.

