38-year-old man arrested at 3am on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa

The Metropolitan Police said this morning a suspect was detained at around 3am earlier today for the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa.

A 38-year-old man from East Sussex is currently being held in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Detectives investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa in #Kidbrooke arrested a 38yo man this morning in Sussex



DCI Neil John said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.”https://t.co/Q67gXdgdeE — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 26, 2021

On Thursday evening, investigators released CCTV images of a man they urgently wished to speak to, and one of a silver car they believed he had access to. It is unclear if the man they sought is the man arrested.

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, on September 17.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation.