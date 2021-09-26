38-year-old man arrested at 3am on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa

The Metropolitan Police said this morning a suspect was detained at around 3am earlier today for the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa.
A 38-year-old man from East Sussex is currently being held in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”
On Thursday evening, investigators released CCTV images of a man they urgently wished to speak to, and one of a silver car they believed he had access to. It is unclear if the man they sought is the man arrested.
Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, on September 17.
Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.
Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation.