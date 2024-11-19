Former Chelsea star sells belongings to save endangered pygmy hippos

Zoo Berlin’s Toni the pygmy hippo is named after Antonio Rudiger, the Real Madrid, Germany and former Chelsea footballer

Real Madrid hardman Antonio Rudiger has swapped tackling football’s big beasts for conserving one of the animal kingdom’s smaller wonders by joining a campaign to save the pygmy hippo.

The former Chelsea defender, 31, has donated a signed, match-worn shirt for auction, with all proceeds set to go to support pygmy hippo conservation in Sierra Leone.

It comes after Zoo Berlin named their new-born pygmy hippo Toni after Germany international Rudiger earlier this year.

“The habitat of pygmy hippos in West Africa is under severe threat, and it would be truly heartbreaking if these unique animals were to disappear forever,” he said.

“Little Toni and I are proud to be ambassadors, working together to protect this endangered species and its habitat.

“The auction supporting the conservation project in Sierra Leone is a great opportunity to actively contribute and help ensure the survival of pygmy hippos and many other species. That’s why I hope as many people as possible will join this initiative.”

Pygmy hippos have become internet sensations in recent months, with Moo Peng, a baby born in Thailand this summer, spawning popular memes.

The miniature mammals are an endangered species, with numbers believed to have dwindled to just 2,500 worldwide.

Zoo Berlin asked animal lovers to name their pygmy hippo and opted for Toni in tribute to the no-nonsense centre-back, who has dual nationality with Sierra Leone.

Rudiger’s signed shirt, from Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Osasuna earlier this month, is being sold on auction site Catawiki from Wednesday until 1 December.

Rudiger, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea, is auctioning his shirt for pygmy hippo conservation

“As one of the world’s most renowned zoos, our mission goes beyond caring for animals and raising awareness about endangered species,” said director Dr Andreas Knieriem.

“We are also committed to directly supporting conservation projects in the wild. The situation for many species is dire, and we want to highlight this with the enchanting images of our little Toni.

“Our thanks go to Toni Rudiger and everyone supporting us in this important mission.”