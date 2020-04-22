Former Channel 4 executive launches flexible working ad agency Soursop

A former Channel 4 and Vice executive has today launched a new advertising agency built on a model of flexible and remote working.

Soursop will hire staff around the world to work on projects for brands across editorial, advertising, film and TV.

The company has secured Samsung and Nike as founding clients and has already completed projects for Boiler Room and We Transfer.

Soursop is led by husband and wife team Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock and Lucy Hitchcock.

In addition to senior roles at Channel 4 and Vice, Ravi also set up and ran video at Dazed Media and established Amsterdam-based Pi Studios.

“We felt the time had come to offer a new, radically collaborative creative solution for our partners, that put creative ambition first and politics a distant second,” Ravi said.

“Whilst the cultural landscape has changed beyond recognition over the last decade, an outdated brand to agency to vendor supply chain remains in place, and we want to disrupt that to allow the best creative ideas to surface earlier in the process.”

The pair have already carried out projects remotely with colleagues across the world, and Soursop’s business model will look to tap into an increase in flexible working caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The ad agency’s projects include a youth culture campaign with Nike’s Paris-based studio and a content series with Diageo-backed non-alcoholic spirit brand Aecorn.

Soursop will also reinvest profits into editorial projects each year, such as a music documentary with The Face magazine and a series on activist youth culture in Kashmir.

Main image credit: Soursop