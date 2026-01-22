ForecastEx Appoints Renowned Forecaster Dr. Philip Tetlock to Board of Directors

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced the appointment of Dr. Philip Tetlock to the Board of Directors of ForecastEx. Dr. Tetlock is internationally recognized for his groundbreaking expertise in forecasting, probability-based judgment, and decision-making under uncertainty, which closely aligns with ForecastEx’s prediction market model. His presence on the Board strengthens ForecastEx’s governance and regulatory oversight, adding subject-matter expertise relevant to market integrity, risk management, and outcome resolution.

Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Philip Tetlock to the Board of Directors of ForecastEx. Prediction markets are founded on the uncertainty of the future and the probabilities associated with potential outcomes. By aggregating consensus probabilities, forecast contracts can inform market participants’ business, societal, and investment decisions while helping investors manage portfolio risks. We look forward to leveraging Dr. Tetlock’s deep understanding of the forecasting space to enhance our platform and empower investors to trade the probabilities of future outcomes.”

Forecast contracts allow organizations and individuals to hedge, manage or otherwise take a view on risk linked to climate change, macroeconomic performance, or other events and benchmarks while receiving monthly return on their invested capital. With Dr. Tetlock’s unparalleled expertise, ForecastEx will continue to develop and enhance innovative solutions that make trading in prediction markets more accessible for market participants worldwide and ensure the prediction markets remain relevant to traders globally.

Dr. Tetlock is the Leonore Annenberg University Professor of Democracy and Citizenship at the University of Pennsylvania, where he serves as a Professor of Psychology and Management, with joint appointments at both the School of Arts & Sciences and the Wharton School. He has published numerous books, including Superforecasting: The Art and Science of Prediction, Unmaking the West: “What-If” Scenarios That Rewrite World History, Expert Political Judgment: How Good is it? How can We Know?, and Counterfactual Thought Experiments in World Politics, among others.

ForecastEx is a CFTC-registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivative Clearing Organization (DCO) for Forecast Contracts and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Interactive Brokers.

Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers LLC, Interactive Brokers Canada Inc., Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited, Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited and Interactive Brokers Singapore Pte. Ltd have access to forecast contracts through Interactive Brokers.

Product availability varies by Interactive Brokers affiliate and client country of residence.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

