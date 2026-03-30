For FSCS sake: Meet the body that protects Britain’s savers in a financial crisis

Britain's banking back-stop is prepared for any risk of crisis.

As echoes of 2008 percolate through the banking system, the body that serves to protect Britain in a financial crisis says it’s ready to weather any storm.

A combination of fears around private credit, the “stretched” value of artificial intelligence firms and more recently, concerns around a global energy shock, have made top bankers sound the alarm.

Jamie Dimon, the $2.8bn banker who leads JP Morgan, warned in February he was seeing the “same thing” unfolding as it did in events leading up to the 2008 global financial crisis.

“The rising tide lifts all boats, everyone is making a lot of money… my own view is people are getting a little comfortable that this is real,” the Wall Street titan said.

Elsewhere, the man who steered Goldman Sachs through the storms of yesteryear has said he “smells” another crisis-like moment on the horizon.

But as the red lights blink frantically across the financial dashboard, Britain’s banking back-stop has said it is “ready for whatever tomorrow brings”.

‘Alert to economic trends’

The Financial Services Compensation Services (FSCS) serves as a safety-net for Brits’ money, should a bank, building society or insurance firm go bust. If an institution fails, the FSCS uses bank records to automatically second customers their money, as a way of “buying” the legal right to claim back money from the failed bank, making the FSCS the new creditor.

Martyn Beauchamp, who has led the FSCS since 2023 as interim boss before taking the helm permanently in March 2025, told City AM: “We’re very alert to economic trends and to the geopolitical situation”.

He added the body works with the regulators to do “horizon scanning” on the risks to the financial system.

“We’re factoring that into our strategy and we’re absolutely confident that whatever the outlook is, that we’ll be ready to cope with it”.

Beauchamp said: “We are prepared for whatever happens tomorrow, including those things that we can’t predict, volume that we can’t predict, including kind of combinations of different failures at the same time that we can’t predict.”

The comments come as the FSCS launches its new five-year strategy, centred around anchoring the financial stability for the coming years.

Read more Ex Goldman chief: I smell another financial crisis

The body is funded through a mandatory levy charged to all authorised financial firms in the UK, meaning industry, as opposed to tax-payers, pay for its own failings. The FSCS was introduced in 2001, as part of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, with the aim to consolidate different compensation schemes across the industry.

In November last year, the Prudential Regulation Authority hiked the limits for how much customer deposits are protected if a bank collapses, from £85,000 to £120,000. The watchdog said there would be “some costs” to firms in raising the cap but added these would be “outweighed by the benefits”.

Building a ‘confidence dividend’

As part of the new strategy the body said it aims to be a “responsible steward of the levy”.

“Of course, the levy does fund compensation from failed firms, but it also funds a consumer confidence dividend that hopefully can create downstream value for the live firms – the good guys,” Beauchamp said.

He added building awareness around the FSCS would help Brits feel more comfortable in saving and investing, helping re-inforce financial stability and growth.

“We have no formal growth objective, but of course we want to support the UK’s growth mission,” he said.

“It’s not enough for consumers to say: “Oh FSCS exists” – they’ve got to know that if they were, if the worst were ever to happen.”

It comes as regulators are facing the rallying call from the government to ‘regulate for a growth’ in a bid to jump-start Rachel Reeves’ ailing mission for the economy.

On Christmas Eve 2024, the Chancellor, Prime Minister and Business Secretary wrote to regulators with the simple mandate: “Every department and every regulator should prioritise growth.

In hopes of boosting investment sentiment, Reeves is expected to launch a ‘Tell Sid’ style advertising campaign to get Brits investing into UK markets.

Beauchamp said FSCS research showed 76 per cent of customers were “more likely to invest” when they are aware the body exists as a safety net.

So whilst financial stability remains at the forefront for the body, the added so-called “confidence dividend” could be set to hand Reeves a much-needed boost to kick-start her investment push.