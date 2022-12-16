Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

FMFW.io Exchange announces new mobile app: FMFW.io Wallet

FMFW.io Exchange has announced the launch of their advanced mobile wallet, a key milestone in their +3 year journey. Using the FMFW.io Wallet, the team aims to bring crypto closer to complete beginners and advanced traders alike.

Feature-packed and easy to use

The FMFW.io Wallet offers a secure and user-friendly environment to stay in touch with your crypto on the go. Being fully integrated with the exchange platform, 24/7 multilingual support, 500+ spot trading pairs and +45 fiat currencies supported, the FMFW.io Wallet allows crypto enthusiasts to manage their favorite tokens on the go, while opening new horizons to mass adoption on a global scale.

Built with complete beginners and veteran traders in mind, the FMFW.io mobile app offers a seamless experience when it comes to buying, selling, exchanging and managing your favourite tokens.

The FMFW.io Wallet at a glance:

● 300+ coins and tokens to buy, sell and swap

● 65+ cryptocurrencies available for purchase with your local bank card

● 45+ fiat currencies available

● Send and receive crypto in a heartbeat

● Zero fees when sending or receiving crypto from other users

● Earn crypto by staking with no lock-up period

● Keep a close eye on your favorite coin using your watchlist

● Generate and scan QR codes for seamless transactions

● The support you need with 24/7 multilingual support

● Stay up to date with the latest industry news

● Available in English now and 7+ languages soon

The advanced mobile wallet provides industry leading speed and ease of transactions to keep your crypto at your fingertips, anytime, anywhere.

Danish Chaudhry, FMFW.io Exchange’s CEO shared:

“The launch of the FMFW.io Wallet is yet another great milestone on our 3+ year journey as an exchange. Built around our industry leading security levels, packed with features and easy to use, our mobile wallet doubles down on our mission to serve beginner and advanced traders, expanding the access to cryptocurrency across the world.”

About FMFW.io Exchange

With high liquidity, 24/7 multilingual support, cutting edge technology and 500+ spot trading pairs, complemented with a user-friendly platform, FMFW.io Exchange has been offering an accessible trading platform for beginners and experienced traders for 3+ years.

Through a collaborative and value-driving business model, FMFW.io Exchange expands their clients’ reach and traction, by offering access to a deep liquidity pool, a worldwide trading community and ongoing and effective marketing collaboration.

Get crypto closer to your fingertips

You’re one step away from staying connected with your crypto at any time, from anywhere: Download the FMFW.io Wallet app now, available on both GooglePlay and AppStore: here

Or use this QR code:

Links:

Website: http://fmfw.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FMFW_io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FMFWio

Telegram: https://t.me/fmfw_io

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fmfwio