NetBet Free Spins: Get 100 Free Spins When You Bet £20

NetBet Free Spins | 100 Free Spins Welcome Offer 2026

If you are looking for an online casino that combines a generous welcome offer with a solid all-round experience, then look no further than NetBet Casino. In this expert review, users can learn all about the NetBet 100 free spins welcome promotion, the top games available on the site, payment methods, security features, and everything else you need to know before signing up.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: New customers only. £10 min deposit. Opt-in and Bet £20+ on any slot, 100 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash, £0.10 per spin. Winnings paid as cash, £100 Max win. T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

NetBet 100 Free Spins Offer Explained

New customers who sign up at NetBet Casino and make a qualifying first deposit of £20 or more can claim 100 free spins as part of the welcome promotion. These free spins can be used on selected slot titles, giving new players the chance to explore some of the site’s best games without risking too much of their own money. Wagering requirements do apply to any winnings earned from the free spins, so be sure to check the terms and conditions before claiming. There is no NetBet bonus code required to access this offer; simply register, deposit, and the free spins should become available.

Promo Code 🔠N/A Eligible Games 🎰Selected Slots Bonus 🎁100 Free Spins Minimum Deposit 💰£20 Wagering RequirementsNone Available ToNew customers only

How to Sign Up and Claim the NetBet Free Spins

Below are the steps users need to follow in order to create an account with NetBet Casino and claim the 100 free spins welcome bonus.

1. Use the link provided and head to the NetBet Casino offer page.

2. Click the JOIN NOW or REGISTER button.

3. Enter your email address and create a secure password.

4. Fill in all other required fields, including your name, date of birth, and address.

5. Verify your account via the confirmation email sent to your inbox.

6. Head to the cashier and make a minimum deposit of £10.

7. Your 100 free spins should become available in a matter of minutes.

8. Navigate to the eligible games and start spinning.

Key Terms and Conditions

Before claiming the NetBet welcome offer, there are some things you need to know about how it works. We have listed some of the most important T&Cs below; however, we always recommend reading the full terms for yourself.

– 18+ new customers only.

– Minimum deposit of £20 required.

– Free spins are available on selected slot games only.

– No wagering requirements apply to free spin winnings.

– Deposit must be made using an eligible payment method.

– Offer valid 7 days from registration.

– NetBet reserves the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.

Top Casino Games at NetBet

One of the things that immediately stood out to us about NetBet Casino is the sheer variety of games on offer. The site features hundreds of titles from some of the industry’s biggest software providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming, and more. Whether you are into classic slots, progressive jackpots, table games, or live casino, NetBet has something for everyone.

Some of our favourite titles available at NetBet include:

🎰 Starburst – A timeless classic that needs no introduction. Simple gameplay, vibrant graphics, and consistent payouts.

🍀 Gonzo’s Quest – The adventure-themed slot from NetEnt remains one of the most popular games at any online casino, and NetBet is no exception.

🃏 Lightning Roulette – For those who prefer the live casino experience, this Evolution Gaming title is an absolute must-try.

🐟 Fishin’ Frenzy – A fan favourite that continues to draw players in with its bonus features and decent win potential.

🔥 Book of Dead – Play’n GO’s Egyptian-themed slot is a staple at top online casinos, and it fits right in at NetBet.

With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a game to get started with, but the free spins offer is a great way to test the waters.

NetBet Live Casino

Those interested in a more immersive gaming experience will be pleased to learn that NetBet offers a dedicated live casino section. Powered primarily by Evolution Gaming, the live casino features real dealers, real-time gameplay, and a range of table games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and various game show-style titles. The quality of the live streams is excellent, and the interface makes it easy to switch between tables quickly and efficiently.

NetBet Slot Selection

NetBet’s slot library is genuinely impressive. The site hosts titles from over 20 software providers, giving players a wealth of choice. From classic three-reel slots to modern video slots with complex bonus features, there is something here for every type of player. On top of this, NetBet regularly adds new titles to its catalogue, so there is always something fresh to try. Keep an eye out for new releases on the homepage.

Payment Methods at NetBet Casino

Method Deposit Withdrawal Visa ✅ ✅ Mastercard ✅ ✅ PayPal ✅ ✅ Skrill ✅ ✅ Neteller ✅ ✅ Paysafecard ✅ ❌ Bank Transfer ✅ ✅

Out of all the online casinos we have reviewed, NetBet offers one of the more well-rounded selections of payment methods. Customers can utilise debit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and bank transfers while playing. Each method offers strong security, and deposit times are generally instant. Withdrawal processing times vary by method, but most e-wallet withdrawals are completed within 24 hours. Not all methods can be used for both deposits and withdrawals, so be sure to check before making your selection.

NetBet Casino Security and Licensing

Security is always of the utmost importance when choosing an online casino, and NetBet takes this seriously. The site holds a valid licence from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), which is required by law for any site offering gambling services to UK customers. NetBet also uses SSL encryption technology to protect user data and financial transactions. Fair gaming testing is in place as well, ensuring that all outcomes are random and unbiased. These measures, combined, should give customers confidence that they are playing on a safe, regulated platform.

NetBet Mobile Casino

Players who prefer gaming on the go will be pleased to learn that NetBet offers a fully optimised mobile experience. The site can be accessed through mobile internet browsers on both iOS and Android devices, and the mobile version retains all the same features, games, and promotions as the desktop site. NetBet also offers a dedicated mobile app for download, providing a smooth, responsive gaming experience. Simply head to your device’s app store, search for NetBet, and click install.

NetBet Customer Support Options

Those who often need additional support while playing at an online casino will be happy to know that NetBet offers multiple ways to get help. Available support channels include live chat, email, and an extensive FAQ section that covers the most common queries. The live chat function is particularly useful for quick questions, and the support team is generally responsive and helpful. We would like to see a phone support option added in the future, but for now, the existing channels do the job well.

NetBet Promotions for Existing Customers

The 100 free spins welcome offer is not the only bonus available at NetBet Casino. Existing customers can take advantage of a range of ongoing promotions, including reload bonuses, cashback offers, free spins, and seasonal promotions tied to new game releases or sporting events. Be sure to check the promotions page regularly, as offers are updated frequently. Players should also opt in to marketing communications to ensure they do not miss out on exclusive deals.

Pros and Cons of NetBet Casino

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Huge game selection from top providers No phone support is currently available Valid UKGC licence Website design little outdated Quality live casino powered by Evolution Dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android

Alternative Casino Welcome Offers

If you are looking for something different or want to claim an additional casino offer, find out more information in our articles below:

Responsible Gambling

Playing at NetBet Casino is great fun, but it is very important that you play and gamble responsibly. Ensuring that you control your gambling habits is of the utmost importance. At NetBet, customers can utilise a range of responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, loss limits, session time reminders, cooling-off periods, self-exclusion, and more. Players can also find information and support through any of the following resources.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a NetBet Casino bonus code?

No. No bonus code is required to claim the NetBet 100 free spins welcome offer. Simply sign up, deposit, and the free spins will be credited to your account.

Does NetBet have a mobile app?

Yes! NetBet offers a dedicated mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices. Users can also access the site via their mobile browser.

What games can I use my NetBet free spins on?

The 100 free spins can be used only on selected slot games. A full list of eligible titles will be provided when the offer is claimed.

How long do withdrawals take at NetBet?

Withdrawal times depend on the chosen payment method. E-wallet withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, while debit card and bank transfer withdrawals may take longer.

Is NetBet Casino safe to play at?

Absolutely! NetBet holds a valid UKGC licence and uses SSL encryption technology to protect player data. Fair gaming testing ensures all game outcomes are random and fair.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.